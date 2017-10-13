Larkins’ restaurant closes after downturn in trade

One of St Helens’ best-known restaurants has closed after 25 years of trading in the town.

Larkins’ Restaurant was renowned for serving up freshly cooked English food until its closure earlier this month.

The family-run eaterie was based in Crab Street in the town centre since 2012 after many years in North Road.

The business closed on October 2.

There were eight members of staff working at the restaurant at the time of its closure.