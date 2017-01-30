Knowsley Safari Park’s record-breaking year

Knowsley Safari has announced a record-breaking year with more than 600,000 visitors enjoying a wild day out at the safari in 2016 ahead of a £2m investment programme for 2017.

With a seven per cent increase year-on-year, the safari’s highest number of visitors since gates opened in 1971, the destination has outperformed the Wildlife Attraction sector by 3 per cent.

The significant rise in visitors follows continued investment in supporting the introduction of new animals and habitats, as well as focusing on improved onsite services including catering facilities, a new outdoor BBQ and several outdoor eating areas so that visitors can enjoy a picnic alongside the safari atmosphere.

Rachel Scott, Head of Marketing at Knowsley Safari, comments: “2016 was a strong year of growth for us. Families are looking for exciting ways to help their children embrace the outdoors, and last year, through investment and improved visitor services, we’ve connected more children with nature than ever before.

“Throughout the year we focused on marketing and investment strategies and will continue this into 2017 with a £2million investment into the foot safari with our new Tiger Trail which will feature amazing viewing opportunities and provide an interactive experience for our guests.

“Alongside this we will be developing a new a South American habitat and bringing new species to our foot safari.”

Work is expected to begin on the five-acre tiger trail in March 2017 with the new habitat opening to visitors late 2017. The habitat has been designed especially for Sinda and Bira, Knowsley Safari’s Amur Tigers, to provide an enriching area with naturally flowing water that is integrated into the long established woodland.

The South American habitat will play home to the Maned Wolf, Howler Monkey and Armadillo species which will all be new additions at Knowsley and the wildlife attraction plans to introduce the exhibit in July.

Alongside high levels of investment, Knowsley Safari will continue to maintain its many conservation projects including: Biaza’s Let It Grow, Lowveld Rhino Trust and The Western Derby Eland Project.