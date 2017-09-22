Kite festival set to soar this weekend

The annual Taylor Park kite festival takes place this weekend.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 24, between noon and 4pm.

A spokesman for the Friends of Taylor Park, the festival’s organisers, said: “Come along to the bill hill in Taylor Park between noon and 4pm where the Northern Kite Group will be giving wonderful displays of stunning kites and kite and flying.

“Best of all though, you can make your own kite in our kite workshop and, what’s more, they will fly majestically over St Helens’ most beautiful park.”

The event is free.