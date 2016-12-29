Johnny Vegas’ series commissioned by BBC

Johnny Vegas’ comedy set in the Lake District has been commissioned for a full series, it has been announced.

Home From Home also stars Gavin and Stacey star, Joanna Page.

The show was piloted through the BBC’s Landmark Sitcom Season and features Vegas’ character Neil and his wife Fiona, played by Page.

In the pilot, the couple had finally achieved their dream of buying a lodge in the Lake District.

However, their dream turns sour when they meet their neighbours, played by Silent Witness’ Emilia Fox and Adam James.

“We are thrilled with the news that Home From Home is going to series and cannot wait to get to work,” said Thatto Heath funnyman Johnny.

“We all felt we were on to something very special whilst making the pilot and were rewarded with some wonderful feedback following its broadcast.

“We have so much more to explore with these characters and relish the opportunity to share where they go from here.

“The opportunity to work closely with Home From Home’s creators, fellow cast members and producer Rebecca Papworth is one I’m chuffed to have. We are absolutely chomping at the bit to deliver a worthy addition to BBC One’s rich comedy pedigree.”

The series has been commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director, BBC Content, and Shane Allen, controller, comedy commissioning.

The BBC Studios Production is being written by Chris Fewtrell and Simon Crowther.

“Johnny Vegas brought the northern, uptight, chippy Neil Hackett fantastically to life in the pilot episode, and with our wonderful cast and fabulous Lake District location we can’t wait to bring more of his excruciating antics to BBC One,” said producer Rebecca Papworth.

It will go into production next year.