Johnny goes green to support cancer charity

Comedian Johnny Vegas is going green for The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre – and wants as many people as possible to join in the fund-raising fun.

The St Helens funnyman is leading the way in turning green as part of a £15 million Appeal to help build Liverpool’s first specialist cancer hospital.

His dad Lol Pennington was treated at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust in Wirral and father and son know how crucial the project is to transform cancer care in the region

Johnny said: “When you hear the word cancer it takes you to a place you don’t want to go to but we are so lucky to have The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre on our doorstep.

“I’m hoping everyone gets behind this campaign to raise £15 million for a brand new cancer hospital and it all starts by Going Green for Clatterbridge from February 4-12.”

The new hospital is being built as part of a £157 million plan to transform cancer care which will also see £8 million invested in The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral.

Schools might want to hold a green day where pupils pay £1 to dress in the colour for the day or bake green cakes.

Businesses can do the same or workers could also tip green gunge on their boss – for the price of a generous donation of course.

Let’s Go Green for Clatterbridge will see dozens of buildings and structures going green in support of the appeal from February 6. They include civic landmarks like Liverpool Town Hall, the Central Library, the Cunard Building on the banks of the River Mersey, Wallasey Town Hall, Eastgate Clock in Chester and the Greystone Footbridge over the M62 motorway.

People can tweet their support using the hashtag #letsgogreen and posting pictures of themselves wearing green, sporting green wigs or even joining Johnny Vegas in a spot of face painting.

They can then also text Lets194 to 70070 to make a donation of £4.

Katrina Bury, Head of The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, said: “One in two of us will develop cancer over our lifetime so this new hospital is vitally important for the people of Merseyside and Cheshire.

“We are only going to get one chance in our lifetime to build a brand new facility like this, which will transform cancer care for generations to come. We hope everyone will get behind us by going green and help to build a cancer hospital that we can all be proud of.”