Joel joins company’s board

Joel Cook has been appointed to the board at EDP, the St Helens-based health, safety and environmental consultants.

Currently Head of Strategy, Joel joined the company almost five years ago to help prepare the business for the management buyout that went ahead in November 2014.

Following this, he remained as a member of the senior management team with responsibility for strategy and organisational

development.

With the appointment of Joel, there are now four members on the EDP board, which also includes Managing Director – Mark Haydock, Director – Andrew Nicholson and Director – Steve King.

Mr Haydock said: “This appointment recognises Joel’s hard work and loyalty to the business. He’s made a fantastic contribution at board level over the last six months and we felt now was the right time to introduce him on an official and permanent basis.

“We very much value Joel’s experience and expertise in the areas of strategy and organisational development, and believe he will bring a skillset and attitude that will complement the team at this level.”

Mr Cook added: “EDP has been a big part of my life for the last five years so it’s fantastic that I’m now in a position to help shape the business and ensure its ambitious plans come to fruition.”

Joel's career began in operational service delivery for TSB; it was the merger of TSB and Lloyds banking brands that brought him an early exposure to integrating businesses and business operations as well as the management of people through change and transition.

He joined EDP in 2011 and, following the MBO, remained in the senior management team, overseeing several high value client relationships including Accenture, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Metropolitan Housing Trust, the Care Quality Commission and Liverpool Mutual Homes.

Following the MBO, EDP has gone from strength to strength in providing health and safety, property compliance, environment, sustainability and security consultancy services to large PLCs and smaller corporate environments regionally, nationally and globally.