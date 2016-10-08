Jewellery shop targeted in attempted burglary

Staff at a St Helens jewellery shop were left badly shaken after a gang of men tried to break in.

Four offenders targeted GS Milton on Ormskirk Street just after 4.45pm on Friday October 7.

The men, who were wearing dark clothing and distinctive helmets, arrived on two scrambler bikes from the direction of Bridge Street and attempted to smash the store’s front windows.

They were unsuccessful and made off empty-handed onto Westfield Street, before heading in the direction of Page Moss and Dovecot.

Staff at the jewellers were unharmed but shocked by the incident.

Merseyside Police have now launched an investigation into the attempted burglary and are checking the area for CCTV footage.

They are also asking for anyone who may have photographed or filmed the incident to come forward.

Detective inspector (DI) Ian Hussey, from St Helens CID, said: “We are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to identify the four males responsible for this incident.

“This took place at a busy time of day when people were shopping or making their way home from work, and we are aware that a number of bystanders may have filmed or taken photographs of what happened on their cameras and mobile phones.

“We would ask anyone who has such footage to supply it to us so we can identify the people responsible and bring them to justice.”

Footage and photographs can be supplied in complete confidence. Anyone happy to do so can provide their details to allow officers to take statements and recover the original footage but photographs and video can also be sent anonymously.

Anyone with film footage or pictures can email them to commcen@merseyside.police.uk quoting reference number 0516228154.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact St Helens CID on 0151 777 6886, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.