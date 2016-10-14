Jeremy Corbyn sends get well message to St Helens Council leader

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has sent a get well soon message to stricken St Helens Council leader Barrie Grunewald.

Coun Grunewald, 37, is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Council leader Barrie Grunewald suffered a heart attack while on holiday with family

Mr Corbyn posted the message on his Twitter page.

Coun Grunewald, a father of two, suffered ther heart attack at a hotel in Gran Canaria.

Mr Corbyn’s tweet read: “My thoughts are with Barrie Grunewald, St Helens Council leader, who fell ill over the weekend.

“Hoping he makes a speedy recovery.”