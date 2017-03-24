It’s Red Nose Day - are you ready for fun?

Today is Red Nose Day and you know what that means - a night of comedy like no other.

The fun starts at 6pm with a special Red Nose Day party on Facebook live! Watch some of your favourite comedic talent in action and get the chance to choose what antics they’ll get up to.

At 7pm, tune into BBC One for one mammoth night of live comedy, sketches, music and much more.

Viewers can expect to see a star-studded line-up of presenters at The O2 including Sir Lenny Henry, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Warwick Davis, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Ross and French & Saunders, as well as music from Ed Sheeran, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Emeli Sande.

Other highlights include a special Hot Tub segment from Greg Davis, new stand up from Russell Brand, Graham Norton interviewing a gaggle of guests on a supersized sofa, and Noel Fielding and Jonathan Ross sharing some special Red Nose Day Musical Memories in a segment called ‘Fantastic Beats & Where to Find Them’.

And of course there is the highly anticipated sequel to Love Actually, Red Nose Day Actually which will be shown during the evening.

There is also the chance to bid for over 20 remarkable celebrity, film and television experiences and items are up for grabs in the #BestAuctionEver and prize draw give-away for Red Nose Day.

Would you like a chat with Ed Sheeran backstage at one of his shows? Get involved.

Have you ever dreamt of flying to LA to hang out with James Corden at his chat show? He’s right there waiting for you.

Doctor Who fans, have you ever wondered what it would be like to sit down for brunch with not one, not two, but seven, Doctors? Wonder no more.

Feel like hanging out with the Formula 1 drivers at British Grand Prix week, while being given racing tips by Geri Horner? Now’s your chance.

And not only that ...

Claudia Winkleman is asking you to join her for a fringe trim and spray tan.

Five Masterchef winners want to come to your house to cook you dinner.

Miranda Hart is hoping to take you for a gallop down The Strand.

Little Mix are ready and waiting to skype you.

Jamie Oliver and Michel Roux are longing to teach you to cook.

Gareth Malone is up for a singing lesson.

James Rhodes would like to play the piano in your house for 20 of your friends.

Richard Curtis is waiting to give you a part in his next movie. Gillian Anderson wants to join you for a wander around the Tate Modern. Davina is looking for a private work out pal.

Tom Fletcher is all set to come to your house for a story and a sing-song.

Baking legends, Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussein are in the kitchen wishing to make you a cake. Tanya Burr is excited to take you on a shopping spree with £1,000 to spend on you.

Kirstie Allsopp is inviting you and your friends to her incredibly beautiful seaside house in Devon.

People can bid via the website www.givergy.com/charity/red-nose-day

Viewers can donate on the night either online at bbc.co.uk/rednoseday or by phone using 03457 910 910 or lastly, through text. To donate £10 by text, text YES to 70210 and to donate £20 text YES to 70220.