It’s a glove affair at Ravenhead Foyer

Ravenhead Foyer in St Helens have welcomed a donation of gloves from local Subway stores after over 10,000 were collected across the region in aid of its ‘Gloves for Subs’ day.

The gloves collected have been given to 33 local shelters and organisations across the North West, including Ravenhead Foyer to help keep people warm during the colder months.

Ravenhead Foyer supports young adults aged between 16-25 in housing need around St Helens.

The gloves were collected in a unique event, which took place between 11am and 3pm on October 25, allowing customers to donate a new pair of gloves in return of a 6 inch Sub and a drink for only £1.

More than 250 Subway stores took part in the charitable campaign, which is the first of its kind in the UK.

Subway Developer and Franchisee, Neil Denny saod: “We had a fantastic response from customers across the region and we would like to thank everyone who donated gloves.

“Subway stores are all run by local franchisees and it is their efforts that have made the campaign such a success.

“The organisations that we are donating the gloves to do so much good work in the local community and we are proud to be able to support them in this way.”