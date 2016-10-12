‘It is a pain that can’t be explained’: Tributes to man killed in forklift accident

The family of a man killed in an incident at a Haydock warehouse say facing life without him is “too painful for words to express”.

Christopher Rogers, 30, died an incident involving a forklift truck at Sainsbury’s Distribution Centre in Hall Wood Avenue on Thursday, September 29.

Christopher Rogers with his two young sons

The 30-year-old, of Worsley, died from serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family today released a statement, together with pictures of him with his members, including his two young sons.

They said: “It is with a pain that can’t be explained or dulled, and with a loss that can never be replaced, that we were told that Christopher had died in an accident at work.

“Christopher was a loving son, brother and father who will be greatly and forever missed by his family, children, colleagues and friends.

“Christopher enjoyed working at Sainsbury’s in Haydock, St Helens. We have been incredibly overwhelmed by the messages of support from family, friends and members of the public, and we would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone.

“His love for his family and kids will always remain, and for us it is just the beginning of our lives without him. That is too painful for words to express.”

An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances surrounding Christopher’s death.

A police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to the centre on Hall Wood Avenue 8.45pm by employees reporting a colleague had been involved in an incident with a fork lift truck.

“On arrival officers found paramedics treating a man for serious head injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation into the circumstances of his death has commenced by St Helens Council Environmental Protection.

“A police family liaison officer is providing them with support at this difficult time.”

An investigation is also being carried out by Environmental Health Officers from St Helens Council Environmental Protection.

It’s unclear how long Mr Rogers had worked at Sainsbury’s or in what capacity he was employed by the supermarket chain.

However, a spokesman for the firm said they were working closely with the authorities to establish the cause of the incident.

He added: “We are working closely with the authorities to complete an urgent investigation into the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his friends and family.”