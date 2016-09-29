Is this the UK’s finest petrol station forecourt?

A petrol station forecourt in St Helens has been named as one of the best in the country.

Ashcroft Service Station, the Pace-branded forecourt based on Ashcroft Street, St Helens has been shortlisted for SuperStation 2016, one of the most prestigious accolades in petrol retailing and open to over 700 Certas Energy-supplied forecourts across the UK.

All finalists are invited to attend the SuperStation Gala Awards Dinner, which this year takes place at Chesford Grange in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire on Thursday 6th October, where the winners will be announced in true Hollywood style.

Assessed by a panel of industry specialists, SuperStation recognises and rewards the highest standards of forecourt appearance, product offering, customer service and innovation. The UK – wide initiative was introduced by Certas Energy over five years ago and is supporting the industry drive to improve service levels year on year.

The station is nominated in the Best Pace Site category.

Ramsay MacDonald, Retail Director, Certas Energy, the largest supplier to independent fuel retailers in Britain, has congratulated Ashcroft on making the shortlist.

“This is an event we look forward to every year, celebrating excellence within our industry and the commitment that goes into running a successful forecourt day in, day out,” he explains.

“The judging process is no easy task as the competition becomes more intense each year.

“Every member of staff at Ashcroft is a shining example of best practice in petrol retailing and a credit to the Pace brand.”