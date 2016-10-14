Immersive theatre takes to streets

Theatre fans will be taken on an unusual and emotional trip into one woman’s struggle with bulimia when an immersive drama piece arrives in St Helens.

The Secret Life of Mia, created and performed by Liverpool-based actor Amandine Vincent, arrives in town after receiving extremely positive reviews in her home city.

Audiences will don a pair of headphones and walk through the town’s streets listening to Mia’s thoughts and words as she takes them on a journey into the secret world of women starving for beauty.

Arts enthusiasts will meet Mia at Central Library and walk to her flat using technology which is also common at silent discos.

The first St Helens performance is a preview on Tuesday October 18 and there are then four further performances until October 26.

The team behind The Secret Life of Mia hope to produce an unusual experience which will linger in the mind long after leaving the central character’s world.

The audience is limited to six per show so booking is advised. As walking is involved anyone wanting to attend should wear suitable footwear and clothing as well as an umbrella if rain is forecast.

Tickets are between £5 and £9, with a booking fee on top, and the performance is suitable for those aged 14 or over.

To find out more or book, visit www.thesecretlifeofmia.co.uk