Hunt on for missing prisoner

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 32-year-old man who is wanted on a recall to prison.

In February 2017, Anthony Hughes was released on license after serving a sentence for kidnap and blackmail. Hughes was recalled to prison in April 2017 after he was found to have breached the conditions of his license.

Extensive efforts have since been made by Merseyside Police to find Hughes.

Hughes is described as a white, about 6ft 1in, of average build, short brown hair, blue eyes, unshaven, with a scouse accent. Hughes also has tattoos of Mum and Dad and a “large praying hands” tattoo covering his back.

Hughes is known by the nickname “Yozzer”.

He is known to have connections to the Fazakerley and Kirkby areas of Merseyside and the Halton Brook area of Runcorn in Cheshire.

Anyone who has seen Anthony Hughes or has any idea of his whereabouts, is asked to call Merseyside police either on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the non-emergency contact number 101.

Alternatively you can provide information to Crimestoppers online at crimestoppers-uk.org/information