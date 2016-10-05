Hundreds turn out for annual family rosary procession

An estimated 220 participants - families and individuals, young and old - engaged in this local tradition on the sunny afternoon of Sunday (October 2), yet again an increase on previous numbers.

Led by Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Liverpool, the Rt Rev. Thomas Williams and the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillors David and Jeanette Banks, together with other local clergy, the Procession wound its way up Church Street, Ormskirk Street, Barrow Street, via the Town Hall Piazza to Corporation Street then into Parade Street, arriving on this occasion at the church of Holy Cross and St Helen.

During the Procession, decades of the Holy Rosary were recited for a number of intentions - local, national and world-wide, including the family, youth, sanctity of life from conception to natural death, relief of unemployment, relief from disease and famine and the progression of the Sainthood causes for Passionists Blessed Dominic Barberi and Mother Elizabeth Prout, both of whom are buried at Sutton.

A particular intention this year was for peace in the Middle East - especially Syria, Iraq and The Holy Land and for refugees from these conflicts.

The Procession concluded with the traditional sung Benediction service, celebrated by the Bishop. During his short Homily, Bishop Thomas talked about the significance of The Rosary in our daily lives.

In the Catholic church October is seen as a special month of devotion through The Rosary, to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God (often referred to as Our Lady).

The St Helens Annual Family Rosary Procession always takes place on the first Sunday in October - which is known as Rosary Sunday.

The organisers would like thank participants for their continuing presence and express their gratitude to St John Ambulance and St Helens police for their support in making this annual St Helens tradition possible.

Next year’s will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2017, processing to St Mary’s, Lowe House Church, North Road.