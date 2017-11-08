Hundreds get involved in sporting success

Hundreds of children from across the borough – as well as a number of adults with additional needs - have had a champion time at sports activity sessions at Selwyn Jones Sports Centre in Newton-le-Willows.

During the school summer holidays, around 230 children aged 4-11 years of age were able to try their hand at various activities, including football, cricket, rugby and athletics under the guidance of fully qualified coaches.

Meanwhile, a weekly session for adults with additional needs is also proving popular – with an average attendance of 15 people a week.

Held every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm, attendees are able to enjoy a wide-range of sports and fitness activities, including basketball, football, badminton and swimming –and chill out in the sports centre’s sauna.

Despite the steady numbers, even more people are being encouraged to attend both sessions which have not only increased sports participation – but have also formed great friendships.

Coun Sue Murphy, cabinet member for leisure services, said: “The beauty of sports and recreation is that is brings people of all abilities together, and so many life skills can be developed as a result.

“It’s clear to see how much enjoyment is gained from those attending these sessions and I hope that it encourages even more people to come down and take part in activities in a safe and friendly environment.”

The adult’s additional needs group costs £9 a session - and attendees are asked to bring a packed lunch.

Bookings for the October half-term sessions will be taken in the coming weeks.

For more information, contact Selwyn Jones Sports Centre on 01744 677970.