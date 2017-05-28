How you can help foil a terror threat

The public has been issued with stark instructions on how best to avoid and foil a terror outrage.

In the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing and terror raids in the town, police have passed on advice on both spotting suspicious behaviour and what to do in the event of a weapons attack.

It says people should run to a place of safety rather than try to surrender to or negotiate with the threat and it suggests hiding in the event of gunmen on the loose rather than trying to confront them.

It is stressed that the information is being given as a precautionary measure and not because there is any intelligence suggesting there is an imminent threat in the borough.

The guidelines were first shared by the police with Wigan Council which was yesterday issuing them to staff and are now being passed on to the public.

Some of the steps that people can take include:

Every day

Be alert to what is going on around you;

Report anything suspicious at the earliest opportunity – tell your manager but don’t delay in reporting to either police on 999 or to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321;

Ensure that your social media security settings are set to private and be mindful of what information you are sharing.

While you’re at work

Always wear your work pass when you’re in an official building, and be mindful of anyone not wearing theirs – get comfortable asking them for proof of their permission to be there

Be mindful of tailgating. If somebody attempts to follow you through a secure door or gate which requires a pass or code to gain access, whether on foot or in a vehicle, always ensure that person is authorised to access the area.

In the event of a firearms or weapons attack, always follow these three steps:

Run to a place of safety. This is a far better option than to surrender or negotiate. If there’s nowhere to go then...

Hide. It’s better to hide, if possible, than to confront. Remember to turn your phone to silent and turn off vibrate. Barricade yourself in if you can. Then finally and only when it’s safe to do so...

Tell the police by calling 999.

The police statement reads: “You will already be aware from the news that the military are supporting policing across the country. This is about using the military across sites in London and elsewhere to free up armed police officers to support police forces.

“There are no military personnel patrolling the Manchester region, this will enable the Manchester region to receive additional armed policing support from across the country.

“You will have seen armed police units on the streets of the borough which you are not used to; this presence is for reassurance, so please don’t worry about this.

“While GMP, the National Police Counter Terrorism Network and security services are working hard to bring offenders to justice and keep people safe there are steps that everyone can take to help tackle terrorism and keep themselves as safe as possible while the threat is heightened.”