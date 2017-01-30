‘Housing plan will damage our schools’ say campaigners

Campaigners have warned that the Rainford’s popular schools will have be strictly restricted to children from outside the village if council plans for the borough’s green belt go ahead.

The Rainford Action Group is opposing plans which could see at least 1,140 hpomes built in Rainford’s green belt under the council’s local plan.

Protest group set up to fight council plans

However, the group believe the influx of new residents would be children from nearby areas would be excluded from the village’s primary and Rainford High, which is regarded as one of the best schools in the borough.

James Wright, chair of Rainford Action Group, said: “The plans to build well over a thousand new homes in Rainford on precious green belt land have obviously caused concern in the village. But they could have a huge impact for people who live outside Rainford too.

“It’s obvious that St Helens Council, which is constantly pleading poverty, would be unable to afford to build new schools so instead would have to limit access to Rainford’s schools to children who live in the village only, in order to free up places.

“For parents, or people thinking about having children, who live in Billinge, Windle, Eccleston, Moss Bank, Crawford, Kirkby or Skelmersdale, that’s got to be a serious cause for concern.

“Children from all over St Helens, Knowsley and West Lancashire have been coming to Rainford to get a good education for generations. These proposals would put an end to that.”

Rainford Action Group was formed by a group of residents to raise awareness of the plans for the village and encourage people to take part in the consultation process on the controversial St Helens Local Plan.

The consultation closes on January 30.

A public meeting, organised by Rainford Action Group on Sunday January 15, was attended by 400 people.