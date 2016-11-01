House damaged in suspected arson attack

A house has been left badly damaged following a suspected arson attack.

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation after a fire broke out at the front door of a house on Berrys Lane in Parr at around 6.50pm last night.

Nobody was in the property at the time of the incident and extensive damage has been caused. The residents are safe and well and have been taken to alternative accommodation.

Fire investigators and police are carrying out forensic enquiries this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call St Helens CID on (0151) 777 6075, call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.