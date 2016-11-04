Hospice receives prestigious award

A hospice has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Willowbrook Hospice’s The Living Well building was given the prestigious Judges’ Award at this year’s North West Property Awards.

Willowbrook’s Chief Executive Neil Wright and Alan Chick, chairman of the hospice’s Board of Trustees joined more than 250 guests at the black tie award ceremony at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

The Judge’s Award was given in recognition of the work undertaken in returning once derelict Alexandra House on Borough Road in St Helens into the multifunctional Willowbrook - The Living Well.

Neil said: “We are delighted that the judges awarded Willowbrook Hospice their special award for bringing a derelict building back to life to create a facility that the community can be proud of.

“Although it was a difficult project refurbishing the building, this is not the end, but the beginning of supporting more local people in need of the special care that Willowbrook provides.”