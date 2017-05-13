Hospice plant sale today

Hundreds of plants, flowers and hanging baskets will be on offer at Willowbrook Hospice’s plant sale on today (Saturday).

The event takes place between 9.30am and 4pm at Willowbrook-The Living Well, Borough Road, St Helens.

Hospice Gardener, Juliet McLorie said: “Whether you’re passionate about gardening or just need to pick up some plants to fill a flowerbed or window, this is the ideal opportunity to sort out your garden for summer.

“From bedding plants and trailing flowers, to larger shrubs, herbs, grasses and cacti, there’ll be something for everyone.

“Every plant sold will go towards the continuing maintenance of the hospice gardens as well as supporting Willowbrook’s participation in the National Open Garden Scheme on August 12 and 13.

“We’re hoping that the Willowbrook Plant Sale will be bloomin’ marvellous and look forward to seeing lots of people at the sale on 13 May.”

Entry to the event is free and the onsite café and shop will be open from 9am to 3pm.