Home care provider to create 20 jobs

A home care providers recruitment drive is set to create 20 new jobs in the town.

Leading home care provider, Carewatch St Helens, is to launch a vigorous recruitment drive to meet an increasing demand for its services and will be holding an open day between 10am and 3pm on Saturday at its Waterside Court office.

The recruitment open event will provide an opportunity for people who are interested in a career in care to find out more about the roles on offer.

The branch will be looking to recruit people who are compassionate, considerate and wish to make a real difference to the lives of others.

Flexible working hours are offered - from just a few hours each week to full–time, including alternate weekends.

The role includes providing personal care and practical support to clients, such as helping people with bathing and dressing, shopping and accompanying them to clubs.

Julie Hughes, Branch Manager at Carewatch St Helens, said: “Quality care workers are key to our organisation’s services, but we need to recruit more if we are to meet the challenges of the UK’s ageing population.

“We’re looking for compassionate people to join our team of professionals, enabling our customers to retain their independence, dignity and security in their own home. This is a demanding but fulfilling career. If you believe you have the right qualities, we’d love to hear from you.”

Anyone interested in attended the open day can just turn up bit to arrange a meeting, call the Carewatch St Helens team on 01744 412717.

To find out more, visit www.carewatch.co.uk.