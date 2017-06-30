Home burgled while owners were asleep

Homeowners were left distressed after a burglar broke into their home while they slept upstairs.

The thief entered the property in Prescot through a window during the night on Thursday June 8 and Friday 9.

Items stolen include an expensive ladies’ watch, a one-carat diamon ring, a yellow gold engagement ring, three diamonds and a wedding ring set with five to seven diamonds.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses and have issued CCTV images to help trace the missing items.

Det Con Jeff Huxley said: “This burglary has been particularly distressing for the victims as it occured while they were alseep upstairs.

“The jewellery taken is quite distinctive and I would therefore ask anyone who’s offered any or all of this jewellery, to contact the police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”