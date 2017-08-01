Holbrook hints at Smith return

Matty Smith could return for his first game since June against Castleford Tigers.

The scrum half has missed the last three St Helens fixtures after suffering a nasty eye injury at Leeds in June.

But Smith now has an outside chance of making Saints’ 19-man squad for Thursday’s trip to table-toppers Castleford Tigers in the first match of the Super 8s.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said yesterday (Monday) that he had not ruled out the former Wigan Warriors play maker, who is now back in full training, returning to the fold as Saints try to overturn a Tigers’ side which boasts a 100 per home record in the competition so far this year.

Whether Smith plays of not will become clear at noon today (Tuesday) when Saints will reveal their squad.