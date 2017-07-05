Hockey club secures lucrative sponsorship deal

Prescot Hockey Club and St Helens Law have confirmed a new sponsorship agreement.

Local solicitors St Helens Law have agreed to be the Principal Sponsor of Prescot Hockey Club.

The two organisations have worked closely together for a number of years and each has become very successful in their own right.

Prescot Hockey Club were originally established in 1953 and have been representing Prescot and St Helens across the North of England for many years and have built a thriving junior section over the last fifteen years.

The Club now run 11 senior teams and five junior teams out of our home at Sutton Leisure Centre, players have achieved recognition at National, Regional and County level.

Prescot teams have won a host of tournaments and cups over the last couple of seasons and their senior teams have achieved eight league promotions in the last four years.

Neil Ryan, St Helens Law Marketing and Commercial Manager, said: “We are really pleased to renew our relationship with Prescot Hockey Club for the next three years.

“St Helens Law is a local company providing a wide range of legal services with clients both regionally and nationally. I am very impressed with the work that Prescot Hockey Club performs both on and off the pitch and we look forward to helping drive the relationship forward by forging strong relationships within the community.

“In 2016 & 2017 Prescot Hockey Club had nine players achieve County representation with Lancashire at under 14s & under 15s (girls) and under 16s (boys).

“Prescot had six senior players represent the North of England in 2016 & 2017 playing against Scotland, Saxon Tigers, Wessex

Leopards and Mercia Lynx.

“During the 2016/17 season the Prescot men first team won Division Two North West scoring a record 119 goals in only 22 games, the development team (under 25s) won the Golborne Summer League and the Ladies seconds secured their third promotion in four seasons to Greater Manchester Division One.”

David Johnson, Prescot Hockey Club, said: “The financial investment from St Helens Law will allow the hockey club to plan for the future as we target further successes in the mens and ladies leagues.

Prescot HC also run dedicated junior hockey sessions for under 18s on Wednesdays at Sutton and the new branded kit will

be available to juniors too.”

The new sponsorship partnership is for three years and includes shirts, kit and equipment livery plus regular legal advice workshops for hockey club members, families, friends and associates.