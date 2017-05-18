Highlights from this year’s Prescot Festival

The 13th annual Prescot Festival is less than a month away.

Highlights of the festival include:

Brass Hot Pot with Leyland Band

Friday, June 16, 7pm (£8)

Prescot Parish Church, Church Street, Prescot. L34 1LA

Prescot welcomes for the first time one of the UK's finest brass bands - with an international reputation - now in its 71st year, to entertain us with nostalgic tunes and classic melodies. Celebrate the opening night - and the spirit of Lancashire - with a delicious Cottom's hot pot in the interval (included in ticket price).

Magnificat!

Saturday, June 17, 7pm (£5 - under 16s free if with an adult)

Prescot Parish Church, Church Street, Prescot. L34 1LA

Choral singers from across the North West gather to form the Prescot Festival Chorus in a performance of Rutter's Magnificat and Parry's I Was Glad. James Luxton (Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral) conducts, returning in the second half with the Metropolitan Cathedral Girl Choristers to complete this stunning concert.

Mostly Musicals with Phoenix Concert Orchestra

Saturday. June 24, 7.30pm (£6)

Prescot Methodist Centre, Atherton Street, Prescot. L34 5QN

Jill Hyde and Robert Howard conduct the Liverpool-based ensemble with selections from the canon of great shows, following a successful French tour in 2016.

Festival Finale with the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment

Sunday, June 25, 7.30pm (£7 - under 16s free if with an adult)

Prescot Parish Church, Church Street, Prescot. L34 1LA

For the first time the festival welcome a world-class military band to close the festival in jubilant fashion, also marking Armed Forces Day being held in Liverpool this year. This Proms-style concert ends with patriotic favourites, in the 65th year of HM The Queen's reign. Bring your flags or buy one on the night!