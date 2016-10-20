Higher Parr Street assault victim refused to press charges

A man allegedly assaulted in Higher Parr Street in Fingerpost has refused to press charges over the incident.

Police were called to the area shortly after noon on Wednesday (October 19).

When officers arrived they found the victim, who was aged in his 30s, lying on the pavement, with blood gushing from a head wound.

He was taken to hospital but later refused to cooperate with police or press charges.

However, an investigation is still underway and police can still charge the offender if they can produce enough evidence to secure a reasonable chance of prosecution.

Officers were called to the scene by a member of the public who saw the injured man.

Anyone with any information should call 101 or Crimstoppers on 0800 555111.