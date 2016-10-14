High-powered sports car stolen in raid is found by police

Detectives hunting burglars who broke into a house in St Helens and made off with a haul of luxury items have recovered a high-powered sports car taken during the raid.

Investigating officers declined to reveal precisely where the vehicle, an Audi S7, was found.

The Rolex watch brand stolen during Tuesday's raid

However, they are re-issuing an appeal for witnesses to come forward to help identify the offenders.

A three-strong gang is believed to be behind the raid on an address on Warrington Road, Rainhill, which took place some time between 11am and noon on Tuesday (October 11).

They stole cash, diamond earrings, a Tag Heuer watch and a Rolex watch. There was also a set of Ping golf clubs in the boot of the car.

They are thought to have driven away in the direction of Sutton.

Det Con Roy Waller from St Helens CID said: “We would like to reassure the community that we are working to identify the people responsible, and locate the stolen car and possessions.

“I would urge local residents to ensure their houses are as secure as possible and check their front doors, windows and garage doors to prevent becoming easy targets.

“Once you get into the habit of doing a quick check it doesn’t take much time at all and can save you a lot of distress in the long run.

“If you have a garage use it, or if you park on a driveway ensure you close your gates at night and consider putting an obstruction such as your wheelie bin in front of your vehicle.

“Always put your car keys out of sight and never leave them in the back of your door. If possible use a steering wheel lock on your vehicle, which are unappealing to thieves looking to make a fast getaway.

“These people are looking for the easiest and least confrontational way to steal a vehicle, so anything you can do to make it harder for them means you are less likely to fall victim.

“We all need to be vigilant. If you see anyone acting suspiciously report it to the police. These offenders will need to walk up driveways to look through doors and windows to see if there are keys in sight of a door or window. If you notice any such behaviour contact the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”

Witnesses should call St Helens CID ON 0151 777 6802.