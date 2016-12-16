Young patients at Whiston meet Everton legends

Christmas came early for youngsters on Whiston Hospital’s children’s ward when Everton legends paid to a visit to spread some festive cheer.

Everton legends and club ambassadors, Graeme Sharp, Graham Stuart and Ian Snodin, handed out gifts to children being cared for on the wards, bringing a smile to the faces of many.

The surprise visitors met each child on the wards, delivering early Christmas presents including blankets, hats, colouring sets and teddy bears.

Graeme Sharp, Everton FC club ambassador and record-breaking striker during the club’s 1980s pomp, said: “”It’s fantastic to come to Whiston Hospital to see the children and bring in gifts to brighten their Christmas, it’s the least we can do.

“We have all thoroughly enjoyed our morning and have met some fabulous people, not just the kids and their parents, but the staff as well. They are all amazing.”

Matron Janet Bentham said: “”The children and young people were really excited to see their local football heroes and I’m sure that many of the parents, visitors and staff enjoyed the visit too.

“I would like to thank the players and everyone at Everton FC for their time and generosity. We wish them all a Merry Christmas and best wishes for the New Year.””