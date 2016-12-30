Tooth loss ‘higher than average in St Helens’

People in St Helens lose more teeth than the average for the North West according to research from mydentist, which has around a million patients in the region.

Patients at mydentist, Victoria Square, St Helens, have had 14.6 extractions for every 100 patients over the last year compared to 12.02 extractions across the North West as a whole and an average of 11.14 for the UK.

Steve Williams, clinical services director for mydentist, said: “We’ve seen a surge in the number of patients coming to us who haven’t seen a dentist for five years or more. And we see the impact on their teeth.

“You’re much less likely to lose your teeth if you visit the dentist regularly. Research proves common problems such as tooth decay could be prevented in 60 per cent of people if they made regular visits to their dental practice and maintained good oral hygiene.

“Because of this it’s vital that people have access to a dentist that can offer them appointments when they need it and first class care that prevents problems that, if untreated, could lead to tooth loss.

“When patients visit us they know their experience will be a good one – indeed more than nine out of 10 of our patients would recommend us to family and friends (2).”

In April mydentist, the largest provider of NHS dentistry in the UK, launched online booking to help families and individuals make appointments with NHS dentists following criticism of access to dentists by Healthwatch England (1).

Its report into access to primary care found that many people are struggling to book an appointment with an NHS dentist, with as few as one in five surgeries in some areas taking on new patients (1).

Williams said: “We’re accepting new NHS patients at our St Helens practice. To book an appointment visit www.mydentist.co.uk.”

It is the first UK-wide brand in dentistry. Over the past 18-months it has invested in updating all of its practices to reflect the new brand and ensure a consistent patient experience wherever the dentist is located.

Top tips for a healthy mouth

1) Brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste

2) Avoid sugary drinks and fruit juice, they attack and weaken the enamel on your teeth

3) Reduce the frequency of sugary snacks and drinks and if consuming, restrict to meal times

4) Have chewing gum after you’ve eaten to neutralise harmful acids in your mouth

5) Visit your dentist regularly to have your mouth and teeth checked before problems arise