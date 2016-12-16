Steve Bridge to be lit up for Elliot

The Steve Prescott Bridge will be lit orange on Friday evening in memory of Elliot Lamb.

Elliot, who was born with a condition called Congenital Cytomegalovirus, passed away just before Christmas in 2010 aged four.

While Elliot was in hospital, dad Chris bought a chocolate orange as a thank you to one of the physiotherapists for their kindness, care and compassion – but word soon got around among other medical professionals, and Chris ended up buying more and more every time Elliott was in hospital.

Following Elliot’s death, Chris decided he wanted to do something positive to cherish his memory, and so came up with the idea of collecting as many chocolate oranges to be shared with hospital staff nationwide.

Since then, over 13,000 chocolate oranges have been collected since the appeal started in 2011, with donations coming in from all over the world.

Friday is the last chance to donate any chocolate oranges before Chris sets off to drop them off at hospitals around Merseyside.

Chris will be at St Helens town hall from 9am and all are welcome to come down –with a chocolate orange or two – to help send him and the team on their way.