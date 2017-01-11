St Helens NHS bosses win new contract

Cash-strapped St Helens NHS bosses have been awarded a contract to deliver adult community service for the borough’s hospital trust.

The new service was developed following a six month review of Intermediate Care and Out of Hospital Nursing Services which identified that current services in St Helens were not equipped to meet the needs of the local population over the next few years.

It will see NHS St Helens Clinical Commissiong Group (CCG) awarded the contract by St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in partnership with 5 Boroughs Partnerships NHS Foundation Trust.

St Helens CCG recently announced it was considering stopping providing IVF services in a bid to save funding.

Professor Sarah O’Brien, Clinical Chief Executive said: “Current services were established years ago and many have developed as a reaction to growing urgent care demand. We need an out of hospital service which can support our ageing population and will bring growing community care, primary care and social care closer together

“This is a service which has been designed for 21st century St Helens – experienced and multi-skilled teams will be responsive and proactive in their care of patients; helping them to stay well and out of hospital for longer. “I believe this is an exciting opportunity for clinical staff in St Helens and an opportunity for St Helens to lead the way in new ways of working.

Ann Marr, chief executive at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We passionately believe that by combining knowledge and understanding of our community’s needs we can together create a health system which will support those who do fall ill more effectively and be sustainable.

“We are proud to have been given the opportunity to deliver community services to the people of St Helens and are looking forward to working with our partners to ensure excellent care is delivered across the community.”

The hospital Trust will be the lead provider for the contract, with community nursing services and therapies sub-contracted to 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and St Helens Rota.

The services will transfer to the partnership from 1 April 2017.

Simon Barber, Chief Executive at 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As the current provider of mental health care in St Helens, this partnership contract gives us the opportunity to deliver integrated, whole person care which considers, supports and treats people’s physical as well as their mental wellbeing.

“These services will sit alongside the children’s community services we already deliver in the borough and we look forward to building on our knowledge and experience of delivering similar adult community services in Knowsley.

“The priority now is to work closely with our partners and the current service provider to ensure a smooth transition for all those who access these services and for the staff who provide the care.”

Steve Holbrook, Director of Operations, St Helens Rota said, “We are delighted to be working in partnership with St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and we are looking forward to ensuring the full spectrum of care is delivered to people across the borough. St Helens Rota will be specifically providing the GP medical input to the Intermediate Care element of the contract. We truly believe our community will benefit from this innovative, integrated approach.”