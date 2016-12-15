St Helens GP set to move to new premises

A St Helens medical centre is finally moving to purpose-built premises after a 10-year stint in a portable building.

Eccleston Medical Centre had been based for a decade in the car park of Christ Church on Chapel Lane.

It will now be rehoused at Millfields, next to Sainsburys.

The development will include a new surgery and pharmacy.

Dr Rakesh Chopra, who has worked from the existing practice for 13 years, said: “We have worked tirelessly to deliver high quality personal care for our patients at Eccleston Medical Centre and really hope that work will start on the new premises in the new year.

“We wish to thank the church for allowing us to use their land for what has turned out to be a lot longer than anticipated.”