New services offer a wide range of help

Two new services have been launched to help vulnerable people in St Helens.

St Helens Information And Advice Service and St Helens Advocacy Hub were commissioned by St Helens Council to support vulnerable people, including those who are older, have mental health issues, physical or sensory impairments and learning disabilities.

The Information And Advice Service will help with benefits advice, accessing care and support, homelessness and housing issues.

It will direct people to statutory, voluntary and community organisations and help them to make informed choices about their health and social care.

The service can be contacted by calling 01744 758034, visiting www.informationsthelens.org.uk, emailing contact@informationsthelens.org.uk or going to Millennium House, on Bickerstaffe Street.

St Helens Advocacy Hub offers a single point of contact for all advocacy enquiries in the borough.

It will provide information, signposting and one-to-one independent advocacy support for health and social care-related issues.

Advocates will support people to explore their options, defend and promote their rights, speak out about issues that matter to them and be involved in decisions about their lives.

The service is based at Century House, on Hardshaw Street, and can be contacted by calling 0300 303 0202, visiting www.sthelensadvocacyhub.net or emailing referral@sthelensadvocacyhub.net.