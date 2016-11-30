Lost medication warning

Police are urging people to be cautious after the loss of medication.

It is believed the medication was in a handbag which was lost in Whiston some time after 4pm on Monday.

There were 56 tramadol tablets, 62 zopiclone tablets, 150 co-codamol tablets, 30 simvastatin tablets, 60 fluoxetine tablets and a bottle of eye drops.

Merseyside Police is reminding people that taking any medication which has not been prescribed for them can be dangerous and, in some circumstances, can prove fatal.

Anyone who finds the medication is asked to hand it in to a pharmacy or police station or call officers on 101.