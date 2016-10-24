Hospital tea party for centenarian Margaret

A card from the Queen and a telegram from the Houses of Parliament were sent to a patient in hospital.

They arrived by special delivery for Margaret Rennie and were presented to her by Whiston Hospital’s chief executive Ann Marr.

Miss Rennie, from St Helens, celebrated her 100th birthday with relatives and staff at the hospital.

A special tea party was held on the ward where she was being treated and staff and guests, including director of nursing Sue Redford, sang Happy Birthday.

Miss Rennie worked in the ammunitions sector during the war and then worked as a bus conductor.

Ann Marr said: “It is a great honour to be able to celebrate this extraordinary occasion with Miss Rennie and her family.

“When a patient is with us on their birthday we always like to make them feel special. To mark 100 years and have a delivery from Buckingham Palace has been a day that we are proud to be a part of.”