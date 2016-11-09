High sheriff visits ‘inspiring’ hospice

A high sheriff has called a hospice “inspiring and heart-warming” following a visit.

The High Sheriff of Merseyside James Davies OBE was joined by his wife Shirley and the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens Couns David and Jeanette Banks for a tour of Willowbrook Hospice.

They were welcomed by the chief executive Neil Wright and Alan Chick, the chairman of the hospice’s Board of Trustees and given a tour of the facilities as well as an update on the latest developments and the plans for the future.

The high sheriff said: “My visit to Willowbrook Hospice was informative, reassuring, heart-warming and inspiring. I valued so much being able to meet some of the patients and many of the caring staff and volunteers.

“Willowbrook offers so much care and support to local people and their families and it is obvious that what the team at the hospice do is valued and appreciated so much.”

During the visit, the group also had the opportunity to meet patients and their relatives and talked with some of the hospice volunteers and members of staff.

Neil said: “We were delighted to welcome the high sheriff, his wife Shirley and the mayor and mayoress to the hospice and demonstrate the vital work we do to provide care, support and comfort to people with life-limiting illness in St Helens and Knowsley.”