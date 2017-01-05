Fall in teen pregnancy rates in St Helens

Council chiefs in St Helens have welcomed a fall in the number of teenage pregancies in the borough.

The latest quarter’s data showed that in July-September 2015 there were only 17 teenage conceptions – far fewer than the 27 pregnancies in the same period last year.

The number of teenage conceptions has been on a downward trend since 2008 (when there were 216 conceptions) and has more than halved since then.

National rates have also fallen.

If current trends continue, the projected total number of teenage conceptions in St Helens in 2015 (75) is a sizeable reduction from 2014 (110) and further still from the 2008 peak (216), bringing St Helens below the Merseyside average and becoming more in line with the North West averages.

Coun Richard McCauley, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “We’re pleased to see a decreasing trend locally as we know that outcomes are generally more positive for those who wait to have children than those that have them during their teens.

“St Helens Council is working with young people, schools and other partners to reduce the level even further.”

Young people who want further information, advice or support about sexual health, relationships and contraception choices can contact the TAZ Outreach Team on 01744 675665, email tazoutreach@sthelens.gov.uk or find a range of information on their website wwww.tazsh.com