E-liquids removed from sale

Potentially dangerous e-liquids have been removed from sale at five businesses because they could cause harm to children.

Knowsley Council’s trading standards officers seized products sold in packaging which makes them look like food products and are therefore more likely to be attractive to children and young people.

They contain nicotine, do not carry the necessary warning signs and can be extremely dangerous if mistaken for food and swallowed.

It is an offence to supply such products which are not food, but which could easily be confused with food due to their packaging or shape – particularly by children – and pose a serious risk of harm if they are placed in the mouth.

If a child or young person puts the product in their mouth and it has leaked, immediate medical attention should be sought.

The products were: Mech Shakes; Drippy Lee Pounding Clouds; Milky Cones Vapory; ‘Murica; Milkshake Man and Kreamy Vapes.

They were taken from businesses in Huyton, Kirkby and Prescot.

Coun Eddie Connor, Knowsley Council’s cabinet member for public health, well-being and customer services, said: “I’m pleased that our trading standards team has investigated and removed these potentially harmful products from sale in Knowsley.

“The safety of customers is always our highest priority and I’m concerned that young children could be attracted to these products because of their appearance. If they play with these products or put them in their mouths, children could come to serious harm.

“Our trading standards officers are currently investigating the supply chain for these e-liquids.”