Craig David tells Harrison Ledsham’s mum: You’re amazing

Pop singer Craig David has reached out to Haydock mum Karen Ledsham, who lost both her children within the space of a few years, with a touching message of support.

The star tweeted Karen, whose story featured on last Friday’s Children In Need, calling her “amazing”.

The exchange started when Craig posted a video of his heart-rending performance on the charity fundraiser, which featured video footage of Karen’s son Harrison as a backdrop.

Harrison died in 2015 aged 12 after battling bone cancer. The Ledshams lost their daughter seven years earlier. Abigail Ledsham was born with the condition Sandhoff’s disease and passed away aged two.

Karen saw Craig’s tweet and replied: “@CraigDavid love seeing my two angels Abigail and Harrison, the words say it all.”

The singer then wrote back: “They will always be with you and their love will always surround you. Your story has helped so many children. You’re both amazing.”

Harrison Ledsham pictured with proud parents Paul and Karen

Clearly touched by the singer’s response, Karen replied: “Thank you for lovely words, we don’t feel amazing, we are just parents of two amazing children and just hope we have done them proud.”

The exchange ended with Craig posting: “You are amazing you’ve made them proud 10 times over.”

The tweets were retweeted and liked dozens of times, with Matthew Rae posting: “What a man lovely words.”

Harrison, a talented sportsman and musician who plays both the piano and the French horn, had been suffering pain in his leg for several weeks.

When it didn’t get any better with rest, he went to hospital for an x-ray and a second opinion was sought from experts in Birmingham.

During his battle with cancer, Harrison was befriended by a number of Saints players.

They have since helped promote a number of causes close to the Ledshams’ hearts.