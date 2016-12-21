Children’s home received £1,000 donation

Paul Griffin, whose young nephew is currently staying at Abbeyford - a respite centre which provides short breaks for children and young people with complex health, learning and social communication needs - raised a total of £1,010 which will go towards purchasing garden equipment for next spring.

On receiving the cheque, Abbeyford manager, Paul Spencer said: “I’d like to thank Paul for this incredibly generous act which will certainly go a long way in improving the lives and wellbeing of the children and young people who rely on our service.”