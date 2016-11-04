Barrie Grunewald ‘suffers complications in recovery’

St Helens Council’s stricken leader has undergone emergency abdominal surgery after suffering complications in his recovery from a heart attack, it has emerged.

Coun Barrie Grunewald suffered a heart attack while on holiday with family in Gran Canaria last month.

He was put into an induced coma but is now in a stable condition while remaining in intensive care.

However, over the past week, doctors discovered he was suffering an intestinal infection.

St Helens Councillor John Fulham, who has visited the council leader in hospital, said: “Members of Barrie’s family who are with him in Gran Canaria have given an update on his condition today.

“Although he remains stable he has sadly encountered complications that have stalled his progress.

“Over the weekend, doctors performed emergency surgery on his intestine after he developed a serious infection.”

“He has already overcome a pneumonia infection, but his lungs continue to be supported by a respirator,” told the St Helens Star’s website.

“This is not unusual for people who have suffered major trauma, but remains a concern.

“He has now been intensive care for four weeks but family and friends are hopeful, and remain optimistic that he can can still make a full recovery.

“The support from his colleagues and the public has been tremendous and I know it is this support and goodwill that will hopefully see him through.”