Appeal to help trace relatives of deceased OAPs

St Helens Council is appealing for help to trace the relatives and friends of two residents who passed away last month.

Funerals have been arranged at St Helens Crematorium for Elizabeth McGill, of Crow Lane East, Newton-le-Willows, who passed away on November 21 aged 75 - and David Greenall who passed away at Alexandra Care Home, Newton-le-Willows, on 13 November aged 79.

Both funerals have been arranged for Thursday 22 December, with Mrs McGill’s taking place at 10.30am, and then Mr Greenall’s at 11am.

For more information, contact Karen Johnson, Senior Finance Officer at St Helens Council, on 01744 01744 674398.