‘Absolute hero’ midwife Julie wins award

A midwife has been honoured with a national award for her work supporting bereaved parents.

Julie Sanderson, a midwife at Whiston Hospital for more than 25 years, was named Bereavement Worker Of The Year in the National Butterfly Awards.

She was nominated by bereaved parent Louisa Gardiner for the care she has received since the death of her son Bobby.

The nomination recognised the outstanding levels of support Julie has given the family over the last three years.

Louisa said: “Julie delivered my son Bobby for me. Since that day, I have discovered what a wonderful job she has done for other people in the same position as me.

“She has worked above and beyond her role to help me cope with the emotional turmoil since losing Bobby and I know she does the same for other families.

Julie is my absolute hero, she is an absolute credit to the team at Whiston Maternity Unit, every hospital needs a Julie.Midwife Julie Louisa Gardiner

“I met Julie three years ago and I admire her more and more as time goes by.

“After losing Bobby, Julie helped me through my following pregnancies, I cannot thank her enough for helping my second son arrive safely and perfectly healthy.

“Julie is my absolute hero, she is an absolute credit to the team at Whiston Maternity Unit, every hospital needs a Julie.”

The Butterfly Awards celebrate those who help, support or raise money for people who suffer the loss of a baby and many receive awards for the courage they have shown or the work they do in supporting those going through baby loss.

Receiving her award, Julie said: “I became Whiston Hospital’s first ever bereavement midwife in 2004 and since then I have made it my mission to help the trust deliver the best possible care to the families who need it most.

“I spend precious time with parents and their little one making keepsakes such as foot and hand prints, taking photographs and supporting them to create lasting memories of holding and dressing their baby. My number one aim is to provide families with as many positive memories as possible to help with their bereavement.

“I stay in touch with families for many reasons, I’m someone they can contact anytime, they can talk openly and honestly about how they are feeling, I like to think I’m always there to help families feel safe and supported.

“Often I support mothers through subsequent pregnancies offering reassurance during the antenatal period and sometimes if I’m lucky I can be there when they meet their new baby.

“Many people ask me how I do the job that I do and the honest answer is that I don’t really know, what I do know is that I am privileged to meet amazing mums, dads and families who openly welcome me into their lives during the most difficult of times and never a day goes by when I don’t do all I can to provide the best care possible to the parents and babies I meet.”