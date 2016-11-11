80s disco to be held in sister’s memory

A woman has organised a retro 80s disco in memory of her sister.

Linda Crooks has organised the vent to raise money for Willowbrook Hospice, who looked after her sister Janette Rigby before she died.

Janette spent five weeks at the hospice before she lost her brave battle against stomach cancer in August.

Linda said: “Janette and I were very close - we were like best friends and were always together so much so that people used to joke that we were joined at the hip.

“It was early in 2015 when she was diagnosed and although she did have an operarion to try and insert two stents, the procedure sadly didn’t work and there was noting more that the doctors could do to prevent the disease from spreading.

“Janette’s husband Mike was cared for at Willowbrook five years ago so she knew how wonderful the team at the hospice were. When the time came, it was her decision to be treated there and thankfully she was.

“I can’t thank Willowbrook enough for everything they did for both Janette and Mike - it’s an amazing place. Janette used to love the 80s so the disco is my way of celebrating her life as well as helping to raise funds for the hospice so that they can continue to care for other local people and their families.”

The 80s disco starts at 8pm on November 12 at Unison Sports and Social club on Bishop Road St Helens. Tickets are £3 and can be bought by calling Linda on 07900 223822.

Fancy dress is optional but prizes will be awarded for the top three best dressed guests.