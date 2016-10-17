Health bosses detail former chief executive’s payments

Cash-strapped NHS bosses say all payments made to a former chief executive were “in line with his contract”.

Professor Stephen Cox stepped down from his role as St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group’s clinical chief executive in September.

He was in his post when the CCG announced a proposal to stop performing non-urgent procedures, such as hip operations and cataract surgery, because it could no longer fund all NHS service.

The plan was scrapped following public and professional outrage.

Following Prof Cox’s resignation, the CCG were asked in a Freedom of Information request to confirm details of financial payments given to the former CEO.

In response, they issued a statement saying no “ex-gratia payments” were made.

A CCG spokesman said: “Following Professor Stephen Cox stepping down from his clinical chief executive post with the CCG in September, we can confirm that payments made to Prof Cox were in line with his contract.

“No ex-gratia payments were made.”

Ex-gratia payments are payments made despite there being no obligation.

The CCG has been rated by NHS England as ‘inadequate’.