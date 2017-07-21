Haydock stalls handler killed in ‘freak accident’

A stalls handler died in what has been described as a “freak accident” at Haydock Races.

An air ambulance was called to the course on Friday before the fourth race of the day after the man, named locally as Stephen Yarborough was apparently run over by mobile stalls there.

A British Horse Racing spokesman said that the incident was reported to the starters and clerk of the course and they agreed to scrap the rest of the meeting.

Police have been informed and an inquiry was launched. A Merseyside Police spokesman said officers were called in at 3.40pm after reports of a collision between a man and vehicle carrying machinery.

Handlers load the horses into traps before a race’s start.