Haydock man, 28, banned from dozens of shops across St Helens

A Haydock man has been banned from dozens of shops and self-service stores across St Helens.

Lee Stuart is prohibited from entering a number of named premises after he was hit with a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) by St Helens police.

The 28-year-old was convicted of shoplifting from Co-op in West End Road in Haydock.

Stuart was later made subject to a CBO banning him from entering any Co Op, McColls, Tesco or Asda in St Helens.

He is also barred from entering any self-service store in St Helens unless it is to ask permission from the owner to enter the building.

The order also prevents Stuart from engaging in conduct causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person.

If he flouts the order, he could be sent to prison.

PC Mark Semourson, St Helens police, said: “We have listened to the concerns of businesses and the wider community and taken this action to reduce anti-social behaviour, crime and improve their quality of life.

“Criminal Behavioural Orders are proving to be an extremely effective tool in tackling persistent offenders.

“The successful application for a Criminal Behaviour Order for Stuart shows our commitment to dealing robustly with repeat offenders who have a negative impact on the community.”