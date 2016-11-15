Have your say on the borough’s roads

St Helens Council is encouraging anyone who uses the borough’s roads and footways to take part in a survey before it closes later this month.

The consultation includes questions on the condition of roads, street lights, traffic congestion and pollution and the public rights of way network.

It’s a unique opportunity for residents to have their say on how they think things could be improved and what their priorities are.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron said: “We’d like to hear from as many people as possible - as it’s important to hear a range of views.

“You don’t even have to live in St Helens to take part, as we’re seeking the views of anyone who works or travels through the area - and all the feedback will be considered for future service development.

“The survey takes place against a background of central government funding cuts – reducing the amount of funding for highways by more than 50 per cent.”

To complete the survey online at https://www.sthelens.gov.uk/consultations.

Alternatively you can complete a paper copy and return it by the closing date of November 22 to Kelly Scott, Wesley House, St Helens Council.

To get a copy of the survey in a different format please e-mail roadworks@sthelens.gov.uk or call 01744 676789.