Harrowing addiction play returns to St Helens

A mum whose harrowing tale of how her sons lives were destroyed by heroin addiction became a best-seller is returning to the Citadel in St Helens.

Mum, Can You Lend Me Twenty Quid written by Elizabeth Burton Phillips, is a brutally honest account of how drugs destroyed her twin sons.

Elizabeth's book Mum Can you Lend Me Twenty Quid? has will be performed on stage at the Citadel in St Helens

Simon and Nicholas Mills were raised in an ordinary middle-class family but Mrs Burton Phillips’ heart-rending account tells how “not even a mother’s love can stop addiction’s destructive path”.

A spokesman for the Citadel said: “Adapted from the book of the same name, written by Elizabeth Burton Phillips, it is a brutally honest account of how drug addiction destroyed the lives of her twin sons.

“Elizabeth now dedicates her time to raising awareness of the horrific impact of drug addiction on families. Having struggled to find support for her own family during this harrowing time she founded DrugFAM in 2006 with the sole aim of ensuring that no family, friends or carers are left living in isolation or fear.

“The play has been one of the most effective ways to educate people about the dangers of taking drugs and the affect this can have on loved ones.

“First performed at the Citadel in October 2012 the play has since been performed over 100 times in prisons, schools and theatres across the UK including a very special performance at the Palace of Westminster to celebrate the plays 100th performance.

“The cast of actors from St Helens and surrounding areas will perform the show for the very last time on Saturday, January 14 and how fitting that its run of performances should end where it all started 4 and a half years ago.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to see the play that’s been described as ‘Powerful’, ‘Amazing’, ‘Brilliant’ and “Hard Hitting’ here are shows at 2pm and 7pm.”

Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions and can be purchased by calling 01744 735 436 or on the Citadel website www.citadel.org.uk

For more information about the charity DrugFAM and the work that they carry out you can visit the website www.drugfam.co.uk